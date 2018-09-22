Loroupe, Kayange appointed to Kenya Academy of Sports Board

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Kenya’s athletics legendary Tegla Loroupe and Olympian Kenya Sevens veteran Humphrey Kayange have been appointed to the Board of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council.

The appointments are contained in the latest edition of the Kenya Gazette signed by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

Echesa says the appointment took effect on Thursday for a period of three years.

The Kenya Academy of Sports is a state corporation established under the Sports Act to develop sports talents through formation and management of academies, training and research for global competitiveness and sustainable socio-economic growth in Kenya.

The duo; Loroupe and Kayange have played key role in representing the country and the appointment comes in handy since they will represent the interests of sportsmen well.

Loroupe holds the world records for 20, 25 and 30 kilometres and previously held the world marathon record.

She is the three-time World Half-Marathon champion and was the first woman from Africa to win the New York City Marathon, which she has won twice. She has won marathons in London, Boston, Rotterdam, Hong Kong, Berlin and Rome.

In 2016, she was the person organising the Refugee Team for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

She played a key role in peace keeping between the Pokot and Turkana by organising marathons through her Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation.

-Kayange-

Kayange on the other hand has aided the Kenya Sevens achieve in the HSBC Sevens World Series before retiring early this year.

He is a member in the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK).