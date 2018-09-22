Kits for Africa to launch in Italy with Torino FC

Shares

MILAN, Italy, Sep 22 – Grassroot football teams in Kenya are set to receive increased support for kits as SportPesa partner Torino FC prepares to launch Kits for Africa project in Italy at their game against Napoli slated for Sunday at their Stadio Olimpico backyard.

Kits for Africa is an initiative of SportPesa and its partners Hull City, Everton and Southampton that entails collecting kits donated by fans, players and members of the public during home games of the participating teams.

The Italy launch comes a week after Everton FC swapped their shirt in last Sunday’s match against West Ham United in support of the Kits for Africa project.

During the match, Everton players wore the Kits for Africa logo on the front of their blue shirts instead of the usual SportPesa logo to rally more fans to support the project.

On Friday September 21, Torino players wore Kits for Africa T-shirts during warm up before their training for Sunday’s game.

“We are grateful to our partners who have thrown their full weight behind this noble cause,” said SportPesa Chief Marketing Officer Kelvin Twissa.

This weekend, 20 football teams from Machakos and 10 from Athi River will be issued with some of the items donated under Kits for Africa.