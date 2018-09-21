Wanyama named in Shujaa provisional squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Kenya Harlequin utility player Frank Wanyama, who was accused of rape allegations has been named in a 31-man provisional Kenyan Sevens squad for the 2018/19 season released by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Wanyama alongside club-mate Alex Olaba were in April charged of gang-rape but pleaded not guilty and were released on bond.

Also back in the Shujaa squad are Homeboyz trio of Michael Wanjala, Leonard Mugaisi and Alin Otiueno while debutants include Oilers’ Derrick Keyoga, Blak Blad’s Brian Wahinya and Arcadius Khwesa as well as Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology’s Timothy Mmasi.

Notable exclusion is Oscar Ouma of the Nakuru RFC.

KRU unveiled the squad after the conclusion of the National Sevens Circuit with the selectors basing their choose on their exemplary performance during the circuit.

Further to the 31, there are 10 players from the 2017/2018 season who are up for a performance review as well as three players in the absentee selection list. The full squad comprises of 44 players.

The squad is set to have their trials and initial assessment tests this weekend after which the final squad will start their preparations for the Africa Cup Championship in Tunisia before embarking on the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in December.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD:

Homeboyz – Brian Wandera, Charles Omondi, Alvin Otieno, Michael Wanjala, Johnstone Olindi, Leonard Mugaisi, Mark Wandetto, Jeffrey Oluoch.

Mwamba -Eliakim Kichoi, Ronnie Omondi, Daniel Taabu, Matt Wanjia, Collins Injera, Billy Odhiambo.

Nondescripts -Benjamin Marshall, Oscar Dennis.

Menengai Oilers – Harold Anduvate, Derrick Keyoga, Erick Ombasa.

Nakuru RFC – Philip Kwame, Monate Akuei, Geoffrey Ominde, Gramwel Bunyasi, Nelson Oyoo.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology – Timothy Mmasi.

Impala Saracens – Paul Mutsami, Mark Kwemoi, Samuel Motari, Samuel Oliech.

KCB RC – Andrew Amonde, Shaban Ahmed, Vincent Onyala, Arthur Owira.

Kenya Harlequin – Frank Wanyama, Cyprian Kuto, William Ambaka, Eden Agero, Herman Humwa.

BlakBad RC – Brian Wahinya, Arcadius Khwesa.

Strathmore Leos – Edmund Anya.

Kabras Sugar RFC – Brian Tanga, Daniel Sikuta. South Africa – William Reeves.