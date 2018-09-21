Sumurai out to defend title in biggest ever International Polo tournament

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Nairobi Polo Club (NPC) Vice Chairman Raphael Nzomo is upbet the country will witness the best Polo in this weekend’s Kenya International 14-Goal Polo Tournament at the Nairobi Club.

True to his words Nzomo, who will once again captain defending champions, Samurai, says the team has flown in South African hard hitter and handicap five player, Lance Watson, for the international.

Nzomo, said his team is lucky to have secured the services of the high profile goal poacher who featured for his country at the world cup in Malaysia last year.

“I feel honored to play alongside Watson. He is a ferocious player on pitch, other contestants quake in their boots at the thought of meeting the beef farmer from Underberg,” Nzomo underlined.

Watson, who has had professional stints in England, Argentina and West Africa will be expected to help Samurai, composed of George McCorkell (handicap 3.5),Mbu Ngugi (2.5) and Nzomo (2.5) defend the prestigious cup they won in 2017 after emerging champions in the round robin encounter.

The team edged R.J Polo 7.5-6, Royal Salute 4.5-4 and Samsung 7.5-5 on their way to clinching the trophy in 2017.

“I’m bringing with me an explosive version of an attacking polo never seen before here,” underscored Watson who is in Kenya for the first time.

Samurai will open the contest against Space and Style who have beefed up their side with former South African national team striker, Buster MacKenzie (4) and Jamie Murray (5) who is the best-rated player in Kenya now.

MacKenzie used to give his opponents goose bumps in the past whenever he saddled while Murray has had an impressive polo engagements in England, Thailand, Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Barbados.

“I predict that our opening fixture against Space and Style will be fiery because MacKenzie and Murray are all seasoned players who never gives up.

“Our side has also prepared well, we have a fresh team from the one that competed in the Six-Goal championships last weekend.

“We have to win the first game to have a chance in the tournament,” highlighted Nzomo who is also the NPC Vice Chairman.

White Cap, who are equally up to the task, have the bragging rights after flying in Mackenzie’s son, Chris, who is the highest rated player in the competition at handicap seven.

Chris has urged his teammates, Joss Craig (1.5), Kimoi Moi (2) and Archie Voorspuy (3.5), to cultivate unity in their quest for glory.

Another revered South African player, Gareth Evans (5) will captain Four of A Kind that has Craig Millar (3.5),Tarquin Gross (3) and Tiva Gross (2.5).

Evans is best remembered to have scored five goals, including a penalty at the death, to grant Aviation an 8-7 victory against White Cap Lager in the Six-Goal challenge held at the venue last weekend.

Friday fixtures

Samurai vs Space and Style

White Cap vs Four of A Kind

-By Amos Abuga-