Paul Were, Wanyama named for Ethiopia clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Kazakhstan based speedy winger Paul Were returns to the national football team Harambee Stars after he was named in a 21-man final squad released by head coach Sebastian Migne to face Ethiopia in a back-to-back 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The squad is largely comprised of players who took part in Kenya’s succesive 1-0 wins over Ghana (AFCON Qualifier) and Malawi (Friendly) in September.

Also called in slipper Captain Victor Wanyama, who missed both matches due to injury while South African based Brian Mandela was once again called up after missing the last match due to suspension.

Coach Migné has also named nine players in a standby reserve list in case of injuries to any of the players originally called up.

Harambee Stars will first travel to Bahir Dar to face Ethiopia on October 10, before playing host three days later on October 14, 2018, at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (Tusker, Kenya), Farouk Shikalo ( Bandari, Kenya)

Defenders

Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers, Kenya), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA)

Midfielders

Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (Las Palmas, Spain), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan)

Forwards

Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka, Kenya), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden)

Reserve Players

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya) Sosthenes Idah (Thika United, Kenya), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya).