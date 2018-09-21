KCB set for High Performance training in SA

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC are scheduled to depart for South Africa on Wednesday next week, September 26 for a 10-day High Performance training in Cape Town, South Africa.

KCB who return to South Africa for a pre-season ahead of their Kenya Cup title defense, have been invited by the Western Province Rugby Union.

The team will have training sessions under the watchful eyes of Western Province Manager, High Performance training at the Western Cape Sports School Jerome Paarwater.

KCB Head of Customer Experience Job Njiru says the tour is key for the club as they continue to seek National dominance.

“We have had such a brilliant season lifting the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cups respectively this year, the exposure from SA trip will ensure KCB RFC remains dominant come next season”, said Job Njiru, who is the team patron.

KCB Team Manager Phillip Wamae has lauded the Bank for sponsoring the team to the Western Province Rugby Union after the brilliant 2017/18 season adding that the trip will be a major contributory factor to the team’s preparation for the 2018/2019 rugby season as well as the Kenya Cup later this year.

The SA tour will offer exposure to world class training for the players and the technical bench.