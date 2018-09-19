Women’s 7s rugby set for Impala this weekend

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – More than 12 women teams are expected to participate in the Impala Rugby Club Women’s 7s Tournament to be played on Saturday at the Impala Club.

Speaking to impalasaracens.com, Impala Women’s Rugby Team Coach and Tournament Director – Maria Otieno confirmed that the tournament which aims at bringing together more than 240 players has sparked the interest from Homeboyz, Mwamba, Northern Suburbs, Kenyatta University, Nakuru, Comras, Impala and Shamas.

Comras, Hidden Talent, Maono & Moonlight are some of the junior teams that have confirmed participation.

“This tournament has realized immense success in the past owing to its ‘more than rugby’ component. These girls not only compete amongst each other during the tournament, but also have the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals who offer talks inclined to Financial Literacy, Career Choices & Reproductive Health,” she announced.

“The social impact generated over the years from these interactions has been impressive,” she added.

The tournament, which is sponsored by Standard Chartered, Resolution Insurance and Maisha Water will have the Juniors category kick off at 9 am.

The Seniors competition will kick off at 10am with the draw and order of play set to be released on Thursday.

-By KRU-