Ulinzi condemn Gor to back-to-back KPL loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Champions elect Gor Mahia succumbed to a second successive defeat following their 2-0 defeat against visiting Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Elvis Nandwa struck both goals, finding the first in the 37th minute before completing a brace two minute into the second half.

The loss comes three days after falling 1-0 away to bottom side Thika United.

K’Ogalo’s off the pitch woes are haunting the record KPL champions as the players boycotted training due to unpaid August salary and bonuses.

Speaking after the match, Gor head coach Dylan Kerr said;

“Its not my fault that is all I could say thank you,” Kerr said.

The win was a major boost for Ulinzi Stars ahead of their Sunday FKF Shield semi-final against Kariobangi Sharks and head coach Dunstan Nyaudo was a pleased man.

“Great results, we were looking for this win so that it can propel us in the weekend Shield semifinal. I rested few players but definitely you will see them over the weekend. Gor have already taken the championship so we need to work externally hard to see we represent Kenya in continental football,” Nyaundo said.

The win lifted the Soldiers to fourth on 50 points, five behind second placed Bandari.