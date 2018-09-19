Race to KPL promotion heats up this weekend

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The race to earn Kenyan Premier League promotion heats up this weekend with Western Stima, Nairobi Stima and KCB take to the field seeking not to drop points in the National Super League.

The field is open for the top six teams but focus is on KCB who have tried to return to the top flight football for the first time since 2015 when they were relegated.

The Bankers sit in third place, two behind second placed Nairobi Stima and 10 behind log leaders Western Stima who have played a game more than KCB.

Next fixture for KCB will be against former KPL side Nairobi City Stars scheduled to be hosted at the Camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.

The season has been full of ups and downs with the team nearly breaking into a trend of very nervy games where they just scraped through at the end.

The ultimately sacking of head coach John Kamau has seen the Bankers play just one game under Elvis Ayany in which they held on to a 2-1 win against Kenya Police.

Ayany is looking to improve on the last quarter hour of the game and look to do so against their next opponents, Nairobi City Stars.

The Stars are 12 points behind KCB having played the same amount of games (31). As the season comes to the latter stages, the Bankers really have to take advantage of their situation so as to allow a smoother path to the KPL.