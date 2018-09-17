Wade returns to Miami for ‘Last Dance’ with Heat

Shares

MIAMI, United States, Sep 17 – Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade will play a final season for the Miami Heat, announcing his decision in a YouTube video entitled “One Last Dance.”

The 36-year-old star guard played his first 13 seasons with Miami, joining forces with Shaquille O’Neal to bring the Heat their first NBA crown in 2006 and with LeBron James for further titles in 2012 and 2013.

Wade departed for a season with his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2016-17 and began last season as a teammate of James in Cleveland before being traded to the Heat.

The 12-time All-Star, who helped the United States capture Olympic gold at Beijing in 2008, said in the 10-minute video released Sunday night he was ready to make this his final NBA campaign.

“I feel like it’s right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, for one last season,” Wade said. “This is it. I’ve given this game everything that I have and I’m happy about that. I’m going to give it for one last season, everything else I have left.”

Wade averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season for Miami, which lost to Philadelphia in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

“This decision is bigger than the game of basketball,” Wade said. “This decision don’t have nothing to do with the talent in my body.”

Wade mentioned the support and devotion of his family several times, thanking them and his fans through the years for support.

“My family has put me first for so many years,” Wade said. “But I feel like there comes a point in time where we all got to think about someone else, especially the ones around you that have supported you, supported your dream, supported your journey like my family has.”