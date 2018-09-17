You are here:

Kenyan athlete hit by car in Colombia race

Kenyan athlete Joseph Kiprono seen running in a half-marathon in Medellin, Colombia, before being hit by a vehicle, on September 16, 2018 © AFP / Joaquin SARMIENTO

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Sep 17Kenyan athlete Joseph Kiprono was knocked down by a car Sunday as he was leading a half-marathon in Colombia in which another competitor collapsed and died, the organizers said.

Kiprono — a previous winner of the event — was leading the 21 kilometer (13 mile) race in second-city Medellin when he was struck by a car that authorities said had “violated a road closure.”

After being treated by medics on the spot, he was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises and later reported by doctors to be in good condition.

Organizers said a 38-year-old runner had collapsed during the race with heart problems and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

