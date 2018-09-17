You are here:

Football Football

Help! Players rescue ambulance in Brazilian league game

by
Football
Shares
Players from both sides briefly put their allegiances aside to help the stricken ambulance © AFP / Pedro MARTINS

BRASILIA, Brazil, Sep 17A Brazilian league match between Rio de Janeiro rivals Vasco da Gama and Flamengo gave way to surreal scenes as footballers from both sides came to the aid of an ambulance that broke down on the pitch while transporting an injured player to hospital.

Vasco midfielder Bruno Silva crumpled to the ground near the end of Saturday’s game in Brasilia after a clash of heads with a team-mate, and briefly lost consciousness.

Medics took the decision to transport him to hospital, but the ambulance refused to start after Silva was loaded into the vehicle.

Players then joined forces to help push the stricken ambulance off the pitch at the Mane Garrincha Stadium.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen that. It’s a lamentable scene. I thought the driver was kidding but he insisted the ambulance wouldn’t start and asked for our help,” Flamengo defender Rever told globoesporte.com.

The match was interrupted for more than 10 minutes and finished in a 1-1 draw, and Silva was eventually discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments