Homeboyz crown Series win with Christie Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Even before they could play the Main Cup final at the Christie Sevens on Sunday, Homeboyz RFC had already been declared the overall National Sevens Circuit champions after they progressed to the semis with their closest challengers Mwamba falling off at the same stage.

The Deejays scratched an overall 122 points having won four of the six legs, including the final stop at the Christie Sevens where they beat hosts Kenya Harlequins 24-19 courtesy of a Leonard Mugaisi sudden death try.

“I am so pleased that we could win this title because we have really worked hard for it. The best thing we did was win the first three legs and I think that set us up for the title. It has been very tough but coming off winners is a huge boost for us as a team,” skipper Mugaisi told Capital Sport after the final.

Coach Paul Murunga added; “I am so delighted. Last season we lost it by two points to Kabras but this time, we corrected our mistakes and we came in stronger. We had some few mistakes in Mombasa and Kisumu, but I am glad we could get a win over the line.”

A tense final saw Quins take charge, eager to finish the season in style by winning their own tournament.

Former Homeboyz man Cyprian Kuto sought to punish his old employers dotting down both of Quins’ tries. The home side was handed an advantage when Mugaisi was sent to the sin bin early on.

They took advantage of the one-man advantage with Kuto racing down the right with his trademark speed before brushing aside two chasers inside the try box as he landed under the posts. The conversion was good with Quins going 7-0 up.

They thought to have extended the lead when Ugandan Solomon Okia crossed over but the try was cancelled and play pulled back for a Homeboyz scrum.

Nonetheless, Quins went 14-0 up just after Mugaisi had been reintroduced into the pitch when Okia, later named man of the tournament pounced on a loose pass by the Deejays before storming under the posts and waiting for Kuto to hand him the ball for his second try.

Homeboyz pulled one back just before half time, the marauding Jeff Oluoch turning over possession and launching a gassed up run on the left. Kuto followed his ex-teammate matching him for pace, but Oluoch pushed him away with a strong hand-off to dot down under the posts.

Just a minute into the second half, Oluoch added his second, turning over possession from Quins before sliding down under the posts. The conversion from Johnstone Olindi was over, scores now tied at 14-14.

A resilient Quins turned the tables on the deejays, Kenya Sevens star Eden Agero’s intelligent kick pass splitting the Homeboyz defense landing on Patrice Agunda who offloaded to Aaron Ofoirwoth who also took on a little kick and chase before landing his try.

The conversion was wide but Quins were 19-14 ahead.

Okia was shown yellow reducing Quins to six men and Homeboyz took advantage with Olindi dotting down a try on the right. The conversion was wide seeing the two teams tied at 19-19 and they headed for extra time.

Mugaisi landed the sudden death try after a little kick and chase with Homeboyz having turned over possession from kick off.

Meanwhile, a combined squad from South Africa’s Blue Bulls and TUKS finished third after beating a resurgent Strathmore Leos 31-5 in the play-off.

Earlier on, KCB finished fifth after beating Uganda’s Emerging Cranes 29-5. Tries from Davis Chenge and Jeff Okwacha gave KCB a 10-0 lead before the Ugandans hit back with an unconverted try for a 10-5 score.

An Ahmed Shaban effort gave KCB a 17-5 lead at the break. Second half tries from Shaban and Okwacha secured the 29-5 win for KCB and fifth place at the Christies.

And, a Dennis Ombachi inspired Nondies won their second consecutive Challenge Trophy with a 21-14 win over Nakuru RFC.