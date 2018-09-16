Chebii wins ‘Swing to Uplift’ Charity Golf tournament

Shares

NANYUKI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Amateur golfer Gilbert Chebii enjoyed a good outing at the new Swiss International Resort Mount Kenya, to win the inaugural, ‘Swing to Uplift’ Charity Golf tournament on Saturday.

The charity golf tournament, staged at the scenic Par 72 golf course near Nanyuki town, raised more than Ksh 1million, in aid of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Education Center (OLPHEC), Nyeri County, which caters for more than 185 disadvantaged children.

To grab the overall prize, Chebii braved strong winds that characterised the event to post 39 stable ford points ahead of the Men’s winner, Daniel Weru from Nyeri Golf Club.

Weru also enjoyed his outing standing out as the man of the moment after managing to sink a hole in one score on hole number three before rounding off his score at 37points.

Nanyuki Golf Club’s Richard “Maji” Kabugi picked the Men’s runners up prize with 34 points.

Lady Golfer, Florence Riungu picked the Ladies prize on 31 points, manging to beat Nyeri Golf Club lady captain, Jennifer Kariuki on 26 points.

Representing golfers drawn from the clergy, Catholic priest and prolific golfer Father Nick Kiboi from Nyahuru Golf Club won the Father prize with 29 points.

Kenya’s leading virtual Golf Club Detour Golf, which had a good representation at the tournament saw its fast-rising player Eric Muriithi pick the Detour prize on 30 points.

The tournament further registered 4 two clubs, including Weru’s hole in one, with the tournament’s youngest player Henry Kung’u (10) missing a hole-in-one by a whisker.

The event attracted more than 76 golfers.