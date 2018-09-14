Mughal to unveil new machine for Autocross

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – After months of toil and testing, Izmir Racing speedster Shalien Mughal is set to unveil a new machine for the weekend’s KCB RSC Autocross 3 slated for Jamhuri Park racetrack.

The new machine is a rage buggy bought last year. It was used by Sachin Choda many years ago in autocross competitions.

“Now we have finally got it running. The engine and transmission needed major repairs, so had to also redo the whole wiring. My Open Class Subaru Hybrid Buggy is still under repairs and will not be ready for this autocross,” said Mughal.

Meanwhile, Shalien’s elder sibling Sarry Mughal will skip the weekend’s race due to pressing job commitments.

Sarry, who participates in the 2WD NT class, is expected to make a comeback on the next race meeting.

Sunday’s race has attracted over 25 drivers including defending 4WD T Champion Rehan Shah and Murage Waigwa who will be driving a Subaru GF8 STI.

Also in Sunday’s mix are former 2WD Rally champion Alfir Khan in a VW Golf STI Hybrid and former Safari Coupe des Dames navigator winner Safina Khan in a 2WDNT Vitz.

A fabulous fight is in prospect in the Bambino category, which has attracted 5 entries and a mix of cars including Bambino and Polaris buggies.

Second generation drivers are also expected to display some flashes of brilliance on the race meeting.

Mc Rae Kimathi, son of 1999 F2 Safari champion Phineas Kimathi and 2WD NT Junior’s Rajveer Thethy (son of former 2WD champion Charan Thethy) have also signed up for the event organised by Rallye Sports Club and sponsored by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

AutoX 3- RSC Jamhuri Entries

4WDT

MCRae Kimathi (Subaru Impreza GC8)

Gerald Maina (Subaru GC8)

Lovejyot Singh ( Subaru n10)

Murage Waigwa (Subaru Hatchback GF8 STI)

Ken Nteere (Subaru)

Rehan Shah (Evo7)

Sahib Omar (Subaru GC8)

2WD JNR

Rajveer Thethy

2WD T

Zameer Verjee.-Buggy

Mohamed Arfan-Buggy

Junaid Shah – Buggy

Abdul Razak – Buggy

Imran Hakada -Buggy

Deep Patel -Bggy

Kunal Patel -Buggy

Arfan Shah buggy

2WD NT

Savraj Bhui

Sameer Nanji

Albert Kigen

Laban Cliff Onserio

Safina Khan (Vitz)

BAMBINO

Illyun Muhhal

Tsev Soni

Yuvraj Rajput “Yuvi”

Tsorav Soni

OPEN

Shalien Mughal (Subaru Hybrid)

Kirit Rajput (Pepeta)

Alfir Khan (VW Golf sti hybrid)

DRIVER’S QUOTES

Lovjyot Singh (Izmir Racing)

“The fight for the championship still continues as I am 7 points behind Rehan who is leading 4WD Turbo Class followed by Sahib and then me. I just have to focus and drive carefully as Jamhuri is known for breaking cars, We should be a full house of Team Izmir.” Racing.”-Lovejyot.

Shalien Mughal (Izmir Racing)

“My Open Class Subaru Hybrid Buggy is still under repairs and will not be ready for this autocross, However i will be driving a new vehicle over this race weekend. Hopefully it will perform well.”

Murage Waigwa: (Bobo Rally Team)

“Pretty much excited and Looking forward to the RSC Auto X event this coming weekend. Fresh of a commendable 10th overall position from last weekend’s KCB Nanyuki rally where Asad Kalulu drove with a heavy right foot and showed me how to send it without bending It. The GF8 STI Subaru is now well prepared and I will be on an outright attack mode for the Auto X.”

Shaz Esmail:

“Looking forward to next event.

Was replacing gearbox on the buggy and that should be done before the event.

We should be entering a full team (Izmir racing).

My approach will be the usual… “go have some fun”