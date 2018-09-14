Mourinho: My Rashford critics are a bit confused

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 14 – Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has responded to claims about Marcus Rashford’s perceived lack of development, insisting the supporters know the truth of the matter.

The Red Devils youth product burst onto the scene in the second half of the 2015/16 campaign, scoring on his Europa League and Premier League debuts under Louis van Gaal.

Rashford was tipped to have a bright future at Old Trafford after finishing the season with eight goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

But the 20-year-old striker has often found himself shifted out to the flanks since Mourinho took charge at United, with Alan Shearer and Jamie Carragher suggesting this week that he may need to leave the club for fulfil his ambitions as a top goalscorer.

The Portuguese coach came in for more criticism after Rashford started for England against Spain and Switzerland during the international break and found the back of the net in both games.

However, Mourinho was quick to put his detractors in their place on Friday during his pre-match press conference for Saturday’s clash with high-flying Watford.

“In the season 2016/17, Marcus Rashford played 32 Premier League matches, 11 Europa League matches including the final, three FA Cup matches, six League Cup matches including the final, 53 appearances,” he said.

“If you want to take the minutes of play, he played 3,068 minutes. If you want to divide that by 90 minutes of the matches, he played 34.2 matches of 90 minutes.

“In the 2017/18 season, he played 35 Premier League matches, eight in the Champions League, five in the FA Cup including the final, three League Cup matches and the European Super Cup final.

“He played a total of 52 matches with 2, 676 minutes. If you divide that by 90 it gives 29.7 matches.

“So with me in two seasons, he had 105 appearances, 5, 744 minutes, 63.7 matches of 90 minutes including five finals so the people that are speaking about his minutes I think they are a bit confused.”

Mourinho added: “The kid is a good kid. The kid is a good player. The kid knows what Manchester United did for him, starting in the academy, then Mr Van Gaal’s support, then my support and the club’s support and the new contract and the new shirt and being selected for every single match since I am here.

“Marcus Rashford was selected for every single match. He was never one day out of selection because of my decision. He knows and that is the most important thing.

“But again, media is very important and I think it is very important that Manchester United supporters know the truth. That is why I am going so specific about these numbers.”