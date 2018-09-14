Homeboyz’s Murunga eyes Christies Main Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Despite only needing a semi-final spot at the season ending Christie Sevens in Nairobi this weekend, Homeboyz RFC head coach Paul Murunga has underlined his desire to clinch the Main Cup title and finish the season in style.

Homeboyz lead the National Series standings with 100 points, eight ahead of second placed Mwamba who beat them to last weekend’s Dala Sevens in Kisumu and have clinched three of the five legs played so far in the circuit.

“My plan was to win all the Cups this season and I am a bit disappointed that we lost the last two. Nevertheless, I want us to finish the season in style by winning at Christies. Yes, we need to just get to the semis to clinch the overall title, but that will not be enough for me,” Murunga, a former National team assistant coach said.

The Deejays have been emphatic this season, just as they were in 2016 when they won their inaugural series title and as it seems, they are headed to a second crown this weekend.

Only way they can be stopped is if they don’t make it past the quarters and Mwamba go all the way and clinch the Main Cup at the RFUEA ground.

Homeboyz headline Pool B where they will clash with invitational side Blue Bulls and TUK Combined, last season’s surprise package Menengai Oilers and fourth placed Nakuru RFC.

“It is not an easy pool at all and we need to be very careful going about it. The invited team from South Africa bears a lot of experience and the other two teams are not easy as well,” a cautious Murunga noted.

He will be without top try scorer Mark Wandetto who picked up an injury at the Dala Sevens as well as Kenyan international Augustine Lugonzo who has not been passed fit for the Christies call.

But, skipper Leonard Mugaisi who missed the Dala final with injury has been passed fit and will be in line to lead the side to their Canaan.

Christies defending champions Kabras Sugar will meanwhile look to finish the season on a high after struggling for most of it but will be without inspirational Ugandan international Philip Wokarach and Kenya Sevens big man Daniel Sikuta.

Kabras are fifth in the standings and their best performance this season was at the Sepetuka Sevens in Eldoret where they picked 13 points.