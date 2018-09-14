Family Group injects Sh10mn for Eldoret Half Marathon

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Sponsors Family Group have expanded their purse for this year’s Eldoret Half Marathon which will take place on October 7, almost doubling their sponsorship to a tune of Sh10mn from last year’s amount of Sh5.5mn.

This, according to Family Group Chief Operations Officer Godfrey Kamau has been occasioned by the coming in of the group’s other sister companies. The Half Marathon was previously sponsored by Family Bank alone.

“We have wanted to grow this event every year and this time with the coming in of our other sister companies, we have increased our sponsorship. We hope that many athletes register compared to last year especially because of our autistic mission,” Kamau told Capital Sport.

All proceeds from the 12th edition of the Half Marathon will go towards supporting children suffering from autism which includes construction of a specialized classroom at the Sosiani Primary School.

“We saw the need to focus on inclusive education in Uasin Gishu County. Our first project at Sosiani Primary School benefitted from a specialized classroom from the proceeds of last year’s marathon. This year we hope to do even more and give autistic children a chance to access quality education,” said The Family Group Foundation Manager Jacqueline Mathaga.

Registration for the Half Marathon will begin next week with two categories; Sh500 for a running number only while Sh1,000 will get you a running number and a t-shirt.

Last year, Joram Lumbasi successfully dug deep in the last 100 metres to edge out Isaac Kipkoech and successfully defend his 21km Men’s title while Pauline Korikwang led all the way to win the Women’s title.

Also different this year is that the organizers have changed the route of the race to ease congestion around Eldoret town.

“Previously, we had loops around Eldoret town thus creating a lot of traffic. This time, we have moved to a less populated area and we will have the race starting at Tendwa Secondary School and concluding at Zion Mall,” James Lagat who is the Secretary of the Organizing Committee said.

He added that the organizers are targeting at least 1500 athletes including a section of athletes who will be around by the time of the race. There will also be a 5km corporate race.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei has lauded the organizers for choosing to take the proceeds to an autistic charity, saying for long the group has been ignored.