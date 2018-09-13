Bolt enters space race in zero gravity sprint

Shares

PARIS, France, Sep 13 – Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt was back on the starting line Thursday — but found it a challenge to stay on his feet in zero gravity conditions aboard an aeroplane.

The 32-year-old briefly broke off from his pursuit of a professional football career with Australia’s Central Coast Mariners to travel to France for the event.

Dressed in a spacesuit, Bolt was aboard a zero gravity Airbus as part of an event sponsored by a champagne brand.

The plane performed a series of parabolas as Bolt and two other guests experienced a phase of weightlessness for 22 seconds, time for a race to be staged within the cabin.

The eight-time Olympic champion and 100m and 200m world record holder called time on his athletics career last year.