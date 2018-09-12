Gerrard, other scouts to watch Gor v Everton

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has disclosed that former Liverpool players Garry McAllister and Steven Gerrard will be present to watch his side take on Everton in a friendly match at Goodison Park on the 6th of November.

Gerrard is the current coach of Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers and according to Kerr, he will not be the only high-profile coach from the greater United Kingdom present at Goodison Park to watch the historic friendly.

“I am a part of the League Managers Association (LMA) and basically what I have done through the LMA is send out an email request that as many football coaches can come watch our game against Everton not just because it’s a prestigious game for Gor but also gives a chance for a club to identify the talent we have,” the tactician who has played for Leeds United said.

He added; “Hopefully even if nobody signs, it gives other clubs a chance to see what Kenyan clubs are about, and maybe a Scottish or English club can come and support Gor Mahia in the future.”

The Scottish tactician went on to confirm that Gerrard and McAllister have confirmed they will be in Merseyside for the game.

Kerr has insisted that he will ensure his side makes amends for their 2-1 loss in Dar es Salaam last year where the record Kenyan champions fell by a 2-1 margin with Wayne Rooney hitting a worldie on his return to the club after a 12-year stint with Manchester United.

The match was Kerr’s first in charge for Gor, coming less than five days after he was appointed at the helm of the club.

“They beat us here I want to beat them there. Going there, I want to give everyone an opportunity to play; it’s a dream come true but also we have to go there and give a good account of ourselves. It’s a huge chance for the players to play in a Premier League pitch and I have told them that,” the tactician added.

Meanwhile, striker Jacques Tuyisenge who scored the lone goal in the 2-1 defeat in Dar says he is charged to go and score again, but this time confident the goal might reflect for a win.

“It was really great because those are world class defenders and scoring a goal against them is something huge. As a striker, that is my work and I want to go there and score as well. Apart from that I want us as a team to win. It will be historic,” The Rwandese international said.

Meanwhile, SportPesa Chief marketing Officer Kelvin Twissa is confident that Gor will represent not only Kenya, but the region well, expressing optimism they can beat the Merseyside club.

“Our partnership with both Gor Mahia and Everton has always been about firsts. This is the first time an East African club I splaying in an English premier League ground and we feel excited and honored to do this,” Twisa said.

He added; “We hope to do again. It gives unique exposure to Gor and also, you can be the king of your own jungle but it is interesting to be taken out of your comfort zone to see how well you can perform.”

The team is expected to jet out of the country on November 2, four days to the game. This will be just two weeks after winding up their Kenyan premier League campaign.

With the league title already wrapped with six matches left before the season ends, Gor boss Kerr says the motivation for the players will be that Everton trip.

“If you want to go to Everton, show me that you want to by performing on the pitch. I will only select players who will give their best in these six games. That is the motivation,” the tactician said.

Meanwhile, Kerr says he is trying to organize a friendly match with at least one Championship side after their Everton game.

“I am trying to organize a friendly after we play Everton at a Championship or Premier League ground. The top clubs will be out for Champions League but hopefully we can convince a few people that we are worth their time and agree to play,” the tactician said.