Mwamba out to spoil dejeeyz party in Christie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Mwamba RFC will be out to topple leaders Homeboyz when the 2018 Kenyan Rugby Union National Sevens Circuit comes to a conclusion this weekend with the Christie Sevens at the RFUEA Ground.

Mwamba head to Christie 7s with 92 points, eight behind leaders Homeboyz and will need to win the Main Cup, collecting 22 points and hope Homeboyz fails to reach the Cup quarters for them to reclaim the national title for the first time since 2011.

The Dejeeys on the other end only needs to get into the Cup semis to win the national title for the first time since 2016.

However, the advantaged Homeboyz could finish the job early if they reach the Challenge Trophy final and hope Mwamba fail to get into the Cup semis.

KCB, who are third on 81 points, also stand a chance mathematically to be crowned champions but only if in the rare occasion, Homeboyz and Mwamba fall to the Shield semi-finals.

-Christie draw-

Mwamba are top seed in Christie 7s draw where they will face defending champions Kabras Sugar, Mean Machine and Ugandan side Pirates.

Homeboyz are in a tricky Pool B alongside Driftwood 7s winners Nakuru, Menengai Oilers and a combined Blue Bulls and TUKS side from South Africa.

Pool C is headlined by Impala, who will lock-horns with hosts Kenya Harlequin, Northern Suburbs and Emerging Uganda 7s while Pool D consists of KCB, Nondescripts, Kisii and Strathmore Leos.

A total of 20 teams will play in the second division competition where Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology are top seeds which also features Catholic Monks, Stingers and British Army outfit BATUK.

Blak Blad are in Pool B with Nzoia Sugar Webuye, Administration Police and JKUAT Cougars while MKU Thika, Egerton Wasps, Nakuru KITI and Masaku make up Pool C.

Mbale are in Pool D with the Daystar Falcons, CITAM Kisumu and the KCAAA Stormers with Makueni, Embu, KCA and TUK making up Pool E.