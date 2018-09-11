KOT5Aside Quarter-Finals set for October

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – The boys have been separated from the men, the wheat from the chaff. There were 32, and now there are eight.

The Quarter Finals of the second edition of the #KOT5Aside football tournament have been scheduled for October on a date to be announced later, after the completion of the first two knockout rounds last Saturday.

Tournament organizer Alex Muange described the first two rounds as a huge success, saying he expects the competition to get even stiffer at the quarter final stage.

“It was good watching tweeps play some decent football and make new friends. We enjoyed ourselves and we look forward to another tournament,” he said.

Adding; “I just want to say a big thank to all the 32 teams that showed up. I was very impressed. To the fans, your support is amazing. I would also like to say a big thank you to a special group of people who volunteered to be water girls and boys, nurse, doctors… they did well”

Muange also paid tribute to the various corporates who lent a hand in organizing the event and sponsoring some teams, including Ogilvy PR whose side Ka Quarter only sniffed the quarter finals from a distance after losing 2-0 to Yum deliveries in the round of 16.

“I would also like to thank Capital FM for the coverage since day one. You have played a role in the growth of the tournament,” he further said.

Star studded Gumzo Mtaani will take on Handas in what will be the highlight of the last eight as teams vie to inherit the throne left vacant by defending champions Theeka whose wheels came off in the round of 16, crashing out of the tournament.

Gumzo, sponsored by ‘Mimi ni Change’ NGO features a host of league players including Nakumatt goalkeeper Franklin Mwenda, Nairobi Stima and former Gor Mahia midfielder Ivan Anguyo, Mathare United midfielder Roy Okal and his former teammate Ronald Okoth.

The heavyweights easily maneuvered their first two preliminary round games, making light work of Dug Out FC to win 2-0 in the first round before edging out Handshake by a similar margin in the round of 16.

Handas have also had a brilliant run in the tourney. In the round of 16, Game ni 90 should have asked more time to live to their name after losing 3-0 after 12 minutes of action. Handas went on to register victory in the round of 16, coming out top of Albiontop with a similar score-line.

In the other quarter final tie, Bedsitter will meet their peers from the other side of the divide when they face Cool Kids. The latter will hope for the same tempo they had facing other ‘sitters’ when they hit Baby Sitters 1-0 in the first round.

Bedsitter refused to board a flight back home in the round of 16 where they kept their momentum winning by a similar margin against Ndege ya Ulaya.

Turf Gong will take on Unfit FC in the other quarter final match while Yum Deliveries will park their bikes ready to take on Generali in the last tie of the round.

Yum skipped off Shimo Mbaya with a 2-0 win in the first round before hitting Ka Quarter by the same score in the round of 16.

Winners of the tournament will walk away with Sh10,000 worth of airtime from Safaricom while the second and third placed teams get Sh5,000.

The tournament’s Most Valuable player (MVP) will walk away with a lunch voucher from Tamarind as well as Jordan sneakers from Mwacheezy Collection.

Also on offer will be merchandise from Kapa Oil and Jambojet as well as lunch vouchers from Yum Deliveries and movie tickets from iMax.

Quarter Final pairings

Bedsitter vs. Cool Kids

Unfit FC vs. Turf Gong

Handas vs. Gumzo Mtaani

Yum Deliveries vs. Generali

Share