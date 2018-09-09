Zarika overcomes Mercado to retain WBC title in Nairobi

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – In what was a tight contest, Kenyan boxer Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika successfully defended her World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Bantamweight title after overcoming tough challenge from Mexican Yamelith Mercado at a packed Comesa Grounds of the Kenyatta International Convention Center on Saturday night.

In the 10 rounds bout, the Mexican handed Zarika a stiff challenge but at the end of the fight, the Kenyan got more points from two judges who gave her 97 and 99 points while the first judge handed Mercado 96.

At the end Zarika was announced the winner by the South African referee in a splitting decision of 94-96, 97-93, 99-91.

Zarika who was accompanied to the event by her younger brother Harambee Stars defender, Musa Mohamed who guided Kenya to victory over Ghana earlier in the day, thanked the fans for turning out in large numbers =to encourage her.

“I thank all my fans who came here tonight. I’m nothing without you, I won because of you. When the fight started, I first wanted to gauge how she would fight and she was good at evading my punches,” Zarika said.

The result saw Zarika extend her win to 30, 12 draws and two losses.

