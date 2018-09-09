Mwamba upset Homeboyz to clinch Dala title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Mwamba RFC blanked series leaders Homeboyz RFC 17-0 to clinch their first Main Cup in this season’s National Sevens Series, winning the Dala Sevens title in Kisumu on Sunday evening.

The victory however did not change much in the overall standings with Homeboyz still perched top with 100 points while Mwamba moved to 92 at second spot.

The result means that Homeboyz will only need to reach the semi-finals of next weekend’s finale at the Christie Sevens in Nairobi to reclaim their title.

Mwamba’s only hope of clinching the title under Homeboyz’s noses will be if the leaders are knocked out in the quarters while they go all the way and win the Christie title.

In Kisumu, Mwamba and Homeboyz were meeting in a Cup Final for the third time this season and Kulabu were eager to make amends after losing the previous three to the Deejays.

And Kevin Wambua’s men got off to a flier with Daniel Taabu going over the chalk for the first try of the game after some deft footwork and speed left his markers for dead.

–Injera try

The stars continued to align in Mwamba’s favor with Homeboyz prone to error, escaping from the noose by a whisker thanks to a handling error by Oscar Ayodi who is also the Kenya Sevens skipper with the try box begging for a visitor.

Kevin Wambua’s charges would continue to have the better share of territory and possession, putting the deejays on the backfoot but with nothing to add to the score. Collins Injera would attack space, accelerate and go over the chalk for Mwamba’s second try.

Things were not going right for Homeboyz, Mark Wandetto soon sent to the sin bin after an indiscretion that cost his team possession deep in Mwamba territory. Eliakim Kichoi killed off the game with a captain’s try at the death, Taabu converting as Mwamba won their first cup title of the season.

To get to the final Mwamba beat KCB 20-7 while Homeboyz managed a narrow 19-12 win over Impala Saracens.

Meanwhile, Impala made amends by clinching the Dala bronze with a 12-7 win over KCB.

Sammy Motari scored a converted try to see Impala go 7-0 up before the bankers were reduced to five men after successive yellow cards to Jeff Okwach and Brian Omondi.

-Motari try

The bankers held firm and scored at the stroke of half time when Shaban Ahmed landed a converted try as the teams were tied 7-7 at the interval.

Motari’s second try after the interval handed the lead back to Impala. Discipline or the lack of it was KCB’s bane, Francis Mwita visiting the sin bin for a two-minute second half spell as the Sarries held on for the result and third place in Kisumu.

Fifth Place Final

Kenya Harlequin 7 Nondescripts 19

Challenge Trophy Final

Mean Machine 19 Menengai Oilers 14 (after extra time)

13th Place Final

Blak Blad 12 Masinde Muliro 19

-Additional info courtesy KRU