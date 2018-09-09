Kenya deserved to win, says Ghana’s Atsu

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has admitted that Kenya were deserved winners on Saturday afternoon, beating them by a solitary goal in a 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Kasarani Stadium.

Atsu who turns out for English Premier League side Newcastle United said they were punished for missed chances while Kenya took theirs and executed a master defensive plan under pressure especially after going a man down.

“This is a very disappointing result for us but this is football. We know Kenya has a good team and they deserved to win. In modern football, you can’t say Ghana has to beat Kenya just like that. The game has to finish before you know the result,” the speedy winger said.

His comments were also shared by teammate Kwadwo Asamoah who came in as a second half substitute, though he didn’t do much to change the face of the game.

“It was a tough game for us and unfortunate that we couldn’t get out with anything. We had the chances, we couldn’t score and that is how football is. If your opponent takes their chances then that’s it,” Asamoah who turns out for Italian Giants Inter Milan said.

The loss however according to the two players does not dent Ghana’s hope of making it into next year’s Cup of Nations in Cameroon and in the long run qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“This is behind our backs now and we have to go back and analyze our mistakes. We need to know what we didn’t do right and correct for the next game. I am very certain we will qualify for the Cup of Nations. We have four more games to play and those are many points,” Atsu noted.

Asamoah said; “It is not the end of the road for us. We just need to keep fighting and I am sure we have a good future ahead.”

Ghana started their campaign with a 5-0 win against Ethiopia and after the Kenya loss, focus will be on the back to back home and away ties against Sierra Leone where they hope to bank nine points and put one foot into the Cup of Nations.