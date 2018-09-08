Tundo crowned Nanyuki Rally champion

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo has been crowned the Nanyuki Rally Champion after an impressive performance at the scenic Laikipia County on Saturday.

Tundo clocked 01:43:16 navigated by Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Evo 10 finishing ahead of Manvir Baryan who came home second while Baldev Chager settled for third navigated by Ravi Soni.

Manvir clocked 01:48:28 while Baldev Chager clocked 01:58:48 navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Evo 10.

The drivers were feted at Batian View in Nanyuki town by Laikipia County Governor H.E Ndiritu Muriithi and KCB Bank Nanyuki Branch Manager George Kiarie.

The battle for speed and glory saw 16 finished as 11 drivers retired at diferent stages. Onkar Rai and Ian Duncan who were tipped to grab major honours retired during early stages.

Farhaz Khan finished 4th ahead of Ammanraji Rai and Jasmeet Chana.

Nikhil Sachania finished 9th during the outing.

The rally now heads to Eldoret scheduled in October.