Switzerland put six past Iceland in Nations League

Shaqiri was one of six different scorers for Switzerland in their rout of Iceland

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Sep 8Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri was among the scorers as Switzerland routed Iceland 6-0 in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League in St Gallen on Saturday.

Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria gave Switzerland a two-goal lead before Shaqiri fired in a free-kick from a tight angle out on the right on 53 minutes.

Goals from Haris Seferovic, Albian Ajeti and Admir Mehmedi completed the resounding win as Switzerland made a dream start to a group that also includes World Cup semi-finalists Belgium.

Iceland host Italy in Reykjavik on Tuesday, while Switzerland play England in a friendly in Leicester.

