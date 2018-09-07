I will not to let my fans down, vows Zarika

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Upbeat Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika has vowed not to let her fans down when she steps in the ring on Saturday at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) to defend her WBC Super Bantamweight title against Mexican Yamileth Mercado.

Zarika was confidently speaking on Friday after the weigh-in at a Nairobi hotel on the eve of the anticipated fight.

“I am ready to defend my title in front of my home fans and I promise not to let them down come tomorrow,” confident Zarika underscored.

The fight will be preceded by the lightweight bout between Kenyans George Onyango (61.23kg) and Fred Nekesa (61.20kg) before Charity Mukami (72kg) lock horns with Florence Muthoni (72.1kg) in a middleweight bout.

The middleweight category for men will be contested by former Olympian who is based in the United States of America Rayton Okwiri (72.1kg) and Patrick Amote from Uganda (72.05kg).

All fights will last a maximum of six rounds and are expected to be more than worthy curtain-raisers for the WBC Super Bantamweight title fight.

Zarika’s opponent Mercado accompanied by her father who jetted into the country last night to witness the fight, stated that she will upset the defending champion.

“I am ready to fight tomorrow (Saturday) and take the title home,” the 20-year old Mercado stated.

This will be the second time that Zarika will take to the ring to defend her title, following a unanimous decision victory against Zambian Catherine Phiri last December in Nairobi.