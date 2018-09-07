Husband Ohanian celebrates Serena’s run to US Open final

Shares

New York, United States, Sep 7 – Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated her return to the US Open final with a touching Twitter tribute interspersing video of her on-court exploits and the first days of their daughter Olympia a year ago.

Williams suffered life threatening complications after the birth on September 1 of last year, requiring four surgeries to deal with blood clots.

“She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up,” Ohanian tweeted, urging fans to share the accompanying video.

“I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week,” he said. “Help me make sure she sees it! #iloveyouserena”

The video contrasts shots of Williams taking the court at Flushing Meadows this week with those of her in a hospital bed, cuddling her baby daughter.

The audio is Serena’s emotional on-court interview after her semi-final win over Anastasija Sevastova, when Williams called her run to a second Grand Slam final of the year “incredible”.

“A year ago I was fighting for my life in the hospital after I had the baby,” Williams said. “Every time I step out on this court I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to play this sport.”