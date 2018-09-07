Atletico’s Partey worry of Olunga threat

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Having played together in the Spanish La Liga, Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has warned his team-mates to be worry of Michael Olunga when Harambee Stars host the Black Stars of Ghana on Saturday in a 2019 AFCON Qualifier at Kasarani Stadium.

The two featured in the La Liga with Olunga turning out for Girona on loan from Chinese club Ghuizhou Zhicheng before making the big money move to Japanese top tier side Kashiwa Reysol.

“Olunga is a danger, I know him he scored goals while in Girona so I ask my team-mates not to give him any chance,” Partey said after having a feeling of the Kasarani Stadium on the eve of the match.

-Developing story-