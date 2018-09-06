Players, fans honor Nyongesa in requiem mass

Shares

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 6 – The requiem mass for former Harambee Stars assistant coach Sammy Nyongesa was held at the Afraha Stadium on Thursday ahead of his burial at Nakuru’s Ngata farm on Friday.

Just as he spent most of his time on the pitch, fell in love there, the stadium was filled by players, fans, friends and relative to celebrate the life of the fallen sports scout who produced superstars in the world of football.

Eulogizing her husband, Rose Atieno Nyongesa said she first met the former football player at Afraha Stadium 38years ago.

“I had come to this ground to watch football and I was mesmerized by his tactics,” said the distraught widow.

She said what started as a congratulatory message to Nyongesa went on to be a lifelong friendship.

“Besides being my husband and the father of my nine children, Nyongesa was a friend and a playmate,” she said.

The former coach who died on August 24 at Nakuru War Memorial Hospital following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer has left behind a wife and nine children among the seven sons and two daughters.

He will be remembered for his great contribution to football in the country.

Nyongesa mentored many famous footballers including his own son, Mike Barasa who played for the national football team Harambee Stars.

-By Wanjiru Macharia-