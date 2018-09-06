You are here:

Basketball Basketball

NBA Magic owner Richard DeVos dead at 92

by
Basketball
Shares
Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos speaks on the court after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers of the Orlando Magic in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2009 Playoffs at Amway Arena on May 30, 2009 in Orlando, Florida

WASHINGTON, United States, Sep 6 – Billionaire businessman Richard DeVos, owner of the NBA’s Orlando Magic and founder of health and home care product manufacturer Amway, died Thursday at his Ada, Michigan, home. He was 92.

DeVos, the father-in-law of US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, bought the Magic in 1991 and under his watch took five division titles and reached the NBA Finals in 1995, losing to Houston, and 2009, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Mr. DeVos’ boundless generosity, inspirational leadership and infectious enthusiasm will always be remembered,” Magic chief executive officer Alex Martins said. “He was the team’s number one cheerleader and the best owner that a Magic fan could ever want.

“His vision was that the team and organization would serve as a platform to improve the Central Florida community. That legacy will certainly live on, both in the Orlando Magic’s community efforts and philanthropic contributions, as well as in the way we strive to play the game with passion, a strong work ethic and integrity while also bringing people together from all walks of life.”

A family quest for a new arena for the Magic came true when the Amway Center opened in 2010.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments