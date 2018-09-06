KOT to battle it out in 5-aside football tourney

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A total of 32 teams will battle for supremacy this weekend when the second edition of the Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) 5-aside football tournament will be held at the Ligi Ndogo Grounds.

Organiser of the event announced that the number of teams participating in the fun showdown has increased from 16 in the last edition.

Theeka from Thika, Kiambu County are the defending champions and will open their campaign against Milimani in the knock-out competition.

“We expect to have a better tournament than last year. The tournament has grown, last edition we had only 16 teams but on Saturday we will have 32 teams. We urge all the funs to turn out with their families as we have a good time,” tournament organiser Sir Alexas announced.

The winner will walk home with 20,000 Airtime from Safaricom, two cases of beer courtesy of Tuborg while the Most Valuable Player in the final will be rewarded with a return ticket and merchandise from Jambo Jet.