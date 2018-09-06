Kenya hosts Judo Japanese Ambassador’s Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The Japan Embassy in Kenya in collaboration with the Kenya Judo Association will on Friday hold a Japanese Ambassador’s Cup previously known as the Kenya Judo Association National League at the Kasarani Sports Centre Indoor Arena.

15 clubs with a total of 150 participants will compete in the event including teams from Kenya Prisons and Kenya Police, Judo athletes who have participated in championships, Kenyatta University’s Judo club and clubs from Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

Kenya Judo Association hopes to advance their techniques through this tournament to increase their chances of being considered for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“This has been Kenya’s first ever Judo Ambassador’s Cup of the 21st century. Says Ambassador of Japan to Kenya H.E Toshitsugu Uesawa.

“I look forward to witnessing some of the Kenyan Judokas who have participated in tomorrow’s event going to Tokyo in 2020 to represent Kenya. And I also hope that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo may lead to the acquisition of the first ever medal in Judo, by a Kenyan Judoka.”

This event, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, seeks to publicize the progress of Judo in Kenya and the commitment as well as the achievements realized through Japanese assistance to Kenya in sports and the progress of sports relations between Kenya and Japan.

The Government of Japan, through its programme, Sport for Tomorrow, which is an international contribution through sport initiative, is promoting sport to more than 10 million people in over 100 nations until 2020, the year when Tokyo will host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Japan continues to support Kenya through sport with a focus on martial art as part of Japanese culture.

In May this year, five Kenyan Judokas, including a player who qualified for the Bronze finals at the All African Junior and Cadet Championships, represented Kenya in an International Training Camp in Tokyo, Japan in an all-expense paid trip by the Government of Japan.