Coach Kamau part ways with KCB FC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 –KCB RFC head coach John Kamau has ditched the National Super League (NSL) side, the club announced on Thursday.

Following the development, assistant coach Elvis Ayany, who has been in that role for some years, will steer the team during the remaining fixtures of the NSL as the Bankers chase promotion to return to the Kenyan Premier League after being relegated in 2015.

“We thank the coach for his contribution towards the Club. We are keen to continually build a strong squad and tap it to its full potential. We wish him well in his next endavours,” KCB FC patron Paul Russo said.

KCB FC is currently fourth on the NSL standings with 57 points with seven games to go before the end of the season.

Kamau was appointed as the KCB Head Coach on January 11, 2018.