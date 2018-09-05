Wanyama, Mariga ruled out of Ghana tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has confirmed that captain Victor Wanyama, his elder brother MacDonald Mariga and sensational winger Paul Were will not be part of his squad for Saturday’s African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Ghana in Nairobi.

Wanyama has just returned to first team training with his club Tottenham Hotspur and will not be ready for the game while Mariga is said to be finalizing on a move after leaving Spanish Segunda B side Real Oviedo.

“We know that Victor has been injured and it will not be possible to have him. Today is Wednesday, two days to the match and if we were to have him, he would be here. But we also have to consider his future with his club and the injury he has so it is good to let him recover,” Migne said after conducting the Wednesday morning session.

He added; “But, I think we should have some professionalism because I see Lloris (Hugo) was injured and he had to go to Paris to be checked by the France doctors. So in the future, this is something we have to consider.”

There is also a bit of concern on deputy skipper David Owino who has also returned from injury, but had to be checked by the doctors after the Wednesday morning session.

‘It is only a slight pull, but I will be okay to play. I will look at it today but I am certain it is not serious,” Owino said.