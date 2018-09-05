Kipchoge extends deal as Isuzu ambassador

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Truck and bus manufacturer, Isuzu East Africa on Wednesday renewed their year-long partnership with Olympic Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as their brand ambassador for a further two years.

Kipchoge, regarded as one of the finest marathoners in Athletics history signed a pact with the company last year before heading to win the Berlin marathon for the second time.

“One year ago, we announced our first ever brand partnership with a sports personality. Through his world class performances, he has demonstrated remarkable strength, resilience and reliability in the races he has participated in. We’ve seen great value in bringing together these two strong brands. We are proud to have Eliud as our Isuzu Dmax Brand Ambassador,” Isuzu EA Managing Director Rita Kavashe said.

She added; “It is our belief that a lot more needs to be done to uplift sporting activities in the country. It is part of our mission to support the sporting talent of our young people by forging and encouraging such partnerships.”

Just like they did last year, the company has promised to reward Kipchoge with a brand new Isuzu D-Max if he breaks the World Record at this year’s Berlin Marathon, a feat that Kipchoge believes he can handle especially if the weather conditions are right.

“Isuzu EA’s steadfast support to my running career sends the important message that major corporates have a significant role to play in sports building at all levels, from local grassroots to international levels,” Kipchoge said.

The partnership which is valued at Sh20mn will see Kipchoge receive a new Isuzu Dmax Luxury Double Cab for his training and personal use, as well as full servicing of the vehicle during the period of the partnership.