Greg snow wins Safari Tour Vet Lab leg title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow held his nerve to fend off a mounting challenge from a resurgent Dimas Indiza to claim the top prize at the second leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series held at vet Lab on Wednesday.

Snow finished 1-over par 73 for the round to take his total for the tournament to 6-under par 282; while Indiza shot an impressive 4-under par 68 for the final round to return a similar tally, and to tie for the lead.

A three-hole playoff, on the Par-4, first, the uphill dogleg left Par-4, 17th and on the Par-4, 18th ensued to decide the winner of the tournament.

Both made par on the first and 17th holes in the playoff, but a bogey on the 18th for Indiza and a par for Snow secured the latter’s lead.

Speaking after his round, Snow said he was happy with his performance.

“I started this championship well, firing 3-under through the first round; I followed that up with a 4-under score in round two and that really gave me a good lead,” he said.

“I have to congratulate Indiza and Sujan Shah for challenging me today. We have a lot to learn from one another and I am looking forward to the next leg of the Safari Tour.”

-Prize money

Sigona Golf Club’s Sujan Shah returned level par for the round to take his overall tally for the tournament to 3-Under Par 285 and finish third overall. For their efforts, Greg Snow took home Sh150,000, Indiza Sh100,000 and Sujan Sh80,000.

Speaking after the prize giving event, Indiza said:

“The first two days were not so good, but I picked my game in the finalrounds to force the playoff today. Overall, I am happy with my performance having won the Pro-Am on Saturday and having finished second here. Going forward, I will try and get a bit more consistent with the remaining legs to score more points and hopefully win in the remaining events.:

Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel finished tied 11th while fellow country man, Elisante Lembris, finished 19th. Uganda Phillip Kasozi finished a commendable 18th

Indiza’s impressive outing on the second leg of the Safari Tour takes him top of the rankings after two rounds with 38 points overall. Greg Snow comes in second with 35.5 points while Nyali Golf Club’s champion.

David Wakhu (Golf Park) comes in third with 34 points. Sigona’s Sujan Shah who made this Safari Tour debut at Vet Lab is ranked eighth with a commendable 18 points.

Action now moves to the Limuru Country Club for the third leg of the Safari Tour from the October 27-31.