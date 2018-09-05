Four more Shujaa players join Simbas squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Former Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde, winger Nelson Oyoo, Sammy Oliech and Dennis Ombachi have been included in the Kenya Simbas training squad ahead of the 2019 World Cup Qualification Repechage tournament to be staged in France in November.

Amonde was part of the squad that came close to qualifying for the World Cup in 2015 and he returns to the squad which already has Willy Ambaka who has gathered two caps after playing against Tunisia and Namibia in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup.

According to Raga House, both Amonde and Ombachi attended Wednesday’s gym session along Ngong road with Oyoo and Oliech set to link with the squad in the next session.

“We looked at some specific positions where we thought they could be useful reinforcements so that’s basically why they are here,” assistant coach Dominique Habimana told Raga House.

If all five of the Shujaa players make it to the travelling party to France, then the incoming National Sevens head coach will have a bit of a headache with the new season of the shorter version of the game kicking off on November 30 with the Dubai 7s.

Meanwhile, the team intensified training ahead of the crucial tourney, with one group training in Kakamega while another is training in Nairobi with the squad set to assemble together next week for a training camp that might include another high altitude trip to Nanyuki.

Kenya Simbas head to France for the four-team Repechage that will start on November 11 with their first match lined up against Canada before they square out with Hong Kong and Germany for the lone slot to next year’s World Cup in Japan.

“We’ve been looking at them and analyzing them what they are doing with clubs in France. All three opponents we are looking at them in details and we will have a good plan,” Habimana said ahead of the competition.

-Info courtesy Raga House