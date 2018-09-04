Vivo Energy fuels Sh1mn into Dala 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Vivo Energy Kenya on Tuesday announced a Sh1mn sponsorship for this weekend’s Dala Sevens in Kisumu, the penultimate stop of the 2018 National Rugby Sevens Circuit.

Speaking at the official announcement of the sponsorship, Kenya Rugby Union Honorary Secretary Oduor Gangla thanked the company for supporting the tournament and appreciated their commitment in growing the sport both locally and internationally.

“We are excited by the entrance of Shell as sponsors for this year’s Dala Sevens. With corporate sponsorships like this guaranteeing the game’s growth, the potential to dominate the sport on a global stage in the near future is realistic. Such platforms provide opportunities for Kenyan rugby professionals to compete at a world stage,” Gangla said.

Also in attendance during the partnership launch, was Dala 7s’ executive committee member, Gideon Kidenda, who expressed Kisumu RFC’s excitement on the return of Vivo as a sponsor of the tournament.

He lauded the company for the sponsorship, support and involvement of Vivo Energy Kenya with the Dala Sevens tournament.

“On this 15th edition, we assure rugby fans that we will have a bigger tournament following on the growth in popularity that the tourney has had over the years. We are gracious to Vivo Energy for their sponsorship and thank them for investing in an event we deeply treasure,” he said.

Vivo Energy Kenya Lubricants Sales Marketing Manager, Stephen Gikonyo said the game’s adrenaline, the players’ energy reflected the qualities of the company’s products and was pleased to be joining in as sponsors.

“we are bringing the same energy to the Dala sevens rugby tournament where we believe that the talent of current players and budding stars will be showcased. “

“We are confident that we will see demonstrable value in the circuit, to grow our investment in the game. We are cognizant of the importance of corporate sponsorships and involvement in Kenyan sport. We are glad to be part of this exciting sports renaissance in the country that Rugby has critical role in.,” said Gikonyo.

This partnership will be the second time Vivo Energy will be sponsoring the Kisumu rugby sevens tournament following a successful engagement that begun in 2016.