Snow retains lead as Indiza, Simwa surge on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow ended round three of the second leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series at level par to maintain his overall score at 7-under par to retain the overall lead.

Snow started the day with pars on the 1st and 2nd holes before dropping shots on the par-4 3rd.

Birdies on the par-3, 6th and the par-5, 7th ensured a perfect start to his day. He however dropped shots on the par-4 9th to take his first nine score to 36.

On the back nine, he birdied the par-3, 16th before dropping shots at the par-4, 18th for a total of 36 and total of 72 for the round.

A resurgent Dismas indiza (Mumias) and Nelson Simwa (Vet Lab) shot the best round of the day returning a 2-under par 70 score each; to take their overall tally to 2-under par 214 and 4-over 220 respectively for the tournament.

Speaking after the round Dismas Indiza was content with his display and looked forward to a better showing in the final round.

“I am happy with my game today, I played well and only faltered at the greens, but overall my play has been satisfactory. I am looking forward to an even better display tomorrow as I challenge Greg Snow.”

Indiza opened his round with pars on the 1st and 2nd, following this up with a bogey on the challenging 3rd. He however recovered well to post birdies on the 5th, 7th and 8th holes to return a score of 34 after the first 9.

He followed this up with a par 36 in the second 9 holes to take his round score to 70, tied with Nelson Simwa.

Sujan Shah who started the round impressively, returning a 1-under score after the first nine, he kept this form going into the second nine and looked on course to finish at 1-under, before he dropped three shorts on the hilly 17th, to return a round score of one over par, taking his overall score to 3-under par, placing him second on the leader board, one shot ahead of Indiza.

Charan Tethy who is also the PGK chairman recovered well in round three, returning a 1 under par score, having posted scores of 2 over and 6 over in the opening two rounds respectively. Golf Park’s Jacob Okello finished the round at par, tied with Greg Snow.

The final round of play will tee off at 8am on Wednesday with Tanzania’s Elisante Lembris and David Opati getting the round under way, with the leading group of Indiza, Shah and Snow, teeing off at 9am.