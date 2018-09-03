Snow leads 20 pros into Safari Tour 3rd round

Shares

NAIROBI, Monday, Sep 3 – Greg Snow and Sujan Shah led a field of 20 professionals who made the cut to play in the last rounds of the second leg of the 2018 Safari Tour.

With the cut line set at a score of 8-over, overnight leader Greg Snow returned a score of 4-under par to take his overall tally to 7-under par 137, three ahead of second placed Sujan Shah who returned identical scores of 2-under from the two rounds for a total of 140.

Snow lauded his game over the two opening rounds and hoped that he could carry on the great form into the next rounds.

“I am happy about my game over the last two rounds, I played well and will be working towards retaining this form going into the next two rounds.”

The hard hitting Dismas Indiza recovered from a 3-over 75 score to post an impressive 3-under after round 2 to finish at par (144), tied with Nelson Mudanyi.

The visiting trio of Elisante Lambris, Nuru Mollel (Tanzania) and Philip Kasozi (Uganda) had a favourable outing at the challenging Vet Lab course to finish with the CUT bracket.

Speaking after his round, Ellisante noted how the fast greens were a challenge for him but expressed his delight at making the CUT.

“The greens here are some of the fastest I have ever played in, it has been a challenge for us, but I am happy to have made the cut and look forward to playing even better in the following rounds.”

Other pros to have made the cut include winner of the first leg of the Safari Tour, David Wakhu, CJ Wangai, Njuguna Ngugi and Jacob Okello.

Round three is set to tee off on Wednesday at 9am, with Charan Tethy and Justus Madoya getting the round underway. Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza and Sujan Shah will tee off at 10am.