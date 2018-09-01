Shares

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 1 – US Open at a glance — day 5:

Headlines

+ Serena routs Venus in 30th all-Williams clash

+ Nadal triumphs in epic to reach his 10th last 16 in New York

+ 2009 champion Del Potro through in straight sets

+ Roof closed on Louis Armstrong Court for first time

Top results

— Serena Williams (USA x17) bt Venus Williams (USA x16) 6-1, 6-2

— Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x27) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3)

— Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3) bt Fernando Verdasco (ESP x31) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

— Kevin Anderson (RSA x5) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x28) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Sidelines

Shapovalov hails sporting Anderson

— Canada’s Denis Shapovalov went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson and hailed the big South African’s sportsmanship

“I really respected, in the first set when he had a little bit of a slip, he wanted to call the trainer. Instead of doing it before I was serving at 5-4 to take the medical, he waited till the set break. Not a lot of players would do that. It’s really great to see that from fellow athletes,” said the Canadian.

It’s a shoe in for Azarenka and son

— Two-time US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka took to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to face defending champion Sloane Stephens with the name of her son Leo written on her shoes.

Closing time

— The retractable roof on the new Louis Armstrong Stadium was activated for the first time during Friday’s match between Denis Shapovalov and Kevin Anderson.

Play stopped at 4:25 local time (2025 GMT) and play resumed eight minutes and eight seconds later, said a very specific media statement.

Who’s saying what

“The best match since I came back.”

— Serena Williams after seeing off sister Venus to make the last 16

“What was I thinking when I lost the first set? That I have to win the next three.”

— Rafael Nadal after beating Karen Khachanov in four sets

“I think he stroked out twice.”

— Sloane Stephens on the effect her big-hitting contest against Victoria Azarenka had on her coach Kamau Murray

“Obviously making money is what everyone wants to do, so thankful for that, as well. I don’t think there is much to complain about. I’m just happy that the direct deposit hits on time.”

— Stephens on the financial benefits of being a Grand Slam champion

