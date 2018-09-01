US Open at a glance — day 5

Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Shares
Embrace: Serena and Venus Venus Williams after their match on Friday © AFP / Don EMMERT

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 1 – US Open at a glance — day 5:

Headlines

+ Serena routs Venus in 30th all-Williams clash

+ Nadal triumphs in epic to reach his 10th last 16 in New York

+ 2009 champion Del Potro through in straight sets

+ Roof closed on Louis Armstrong Court for first time

Top results

— Serena Williams (USA x17) bt Venus Williams (USA x16) 6-1, 6-2

— Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x27) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3)

— Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3) bt Fernando Verdasco (ESP x31) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

Related Content

Federer on Nadal’s heels in rankings
Andy Murray deposed as British number one
Nadal downs Del Potro, faces Anderson for US Open title

— Kevin Anderson (RSA x5) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x28) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Sidelines

Shapovalov hails sporting Anderson

— Canada’s Denis Shapovalov went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson and hailed the big South African’s sportsmanship

“I really respected, in the first set when he had a little bit of a slip, he wanted to call the trainer. Instead of doing it before I was serving at 5-4 to take the medical, he waited till the set break. Not a lot of players would do that. It’s really great to see that from fellow athletes,” said the Canadian.

It’s a shoe in for Azarenka and son

— Two-time US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka took to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to face defending champion Sloane Stephens with the name of her son Leo written on her shoes.

Closing time

— The retractable roof on the new Louis Armstrong Stadium was activated for the first time during Friday’s match between Denis Shapovalov and Kevin Anderson.

Play stopped at 4:25 local time (2025 GMT) and play resumed eight minutes and eight seconds later, said a very specific media statement.

Who’s saying what

Respect: Rafael Nadal and Karen Khachanov embrace © AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

“The best match since I came back.”

— Serena Williams after seeing off sister Venus to make the last 16

“What was I thinking when I lost the first set? That I have to win the next three.”

— Rafael Nadal after beating Karen Khachanov in four sets

“I think he stroked out twice.”

— Sloane Stephens on the effect her big-hitting contest against Victoria Azarenka had on her coach Kamau Murray

“Obviously making money is what everyone wants to do, so thankful for that, as well. I don’t think there is much to complain about. I’m just happy that the direct deposit hits on time.”

— Stephens on the financial benefits of being a Grand Slam champion

Shares
Popular
Bolt makes football debut, tires quickly
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Ronaldo ‘furious’ at losing to Modric for UEFA player of year
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Henry promoted to Belgium’s assistant coach
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Klopp tells Mignolet to keep complaints in-house
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Arsenal land fair Europa League group
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Recent
Chepkoech reigns supreme to take DL trophy
Posted on by IAAF
US Open at a glance — day 5
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Nadal reaches US Open last 16 for 10th time with epic triumph
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
All-Williams US Open clash is all Serena
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Emery squashes Arsenal’s fruit drink cravings
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE