Chepkoech reigns supreme to take DL trophy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – As expected, world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech dominated the women’s 3000m steeplechase, clocking 8:55.10, the third fastest performance in history to win the Diamond League trophy at the last final in Brussels.

Jepkoech tailed pacesetter Caroline Tuigong for the first 1000 metres, but then forged on alone, slowly padding her lead with each passing lap. Norah Jeruto fared best, finishing second in 8:59.62, her first journey into sub-9 territory. Hyvin Kiyeng was third in 9:01.60 to round out a Kenyan 1-2-3.

-Unstoppable Korir

Emmanuel Korir was a dominant victor in the men’s 800m, heading off Marcin Lewandowski of Poland in 1:44.72. The Polish was next in 1:45:21 ahead of Ferguson Rotich who clocked 1:45.28.

However, Kenya faound it rough in the men’s 5000m as Ethiopian Selemon Barega clocked a world U20 record.

Breaking away from compatriots Hagos Gebrhiwet and Yomif Kejelcha with 250 metres to go, the 18-year-old went on to a 12:43.02 run to become the fourth fastest ever over the distance, trailing just Kenenisa Bekele, Haile Gebrselassie and Daniel Komen whose performances were all world records.

For his part, Barega knocked more than four seconds from the previous world U20 mark of 12:47.53 set by Gebrhiwet in Paris six years ago.

“I came for the win and was not at all thinking about a time, but in some way everything came together,” said Barega, whose previous best was 12:55.58.

