Deejayz sit top as Series takes break

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The National Sevens Circuit takes a break this weekend to resume September 8-9 when the penultimate round, the Dala Sevens takes place at the ASK Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu.

The circuit will then conclude with the Christie Sevens at the RFUEA Ground in Nairobi on the weekend of September 15.

Series leaders Homeboyz saw their run of three successive cup titles broken at last weekend’s Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa when they fell to a 36-21 cup semi loss to Mwamba.

Mwamba would later fall to a 12-7 sudden death loss to Top Fry Nakuru, a feat that saw Mitch Ocholla’s charges break the deejays’ monotony on the series thus far.

Despite last weekend’s blip though, it is Homeboyz still firmly perched on top of the circuit log with 81 points, 11 clear of second placed Mwamba with KCB, semifinalists at all four rounds played third on 66. Nakuru, beaten finalists in Machakos and cup winners in Mombasa completing the top four on 63 points.

With overall circuit champions Kabras Sugar down in sixth place and way out of contention, it is the deejays title to lose.

Top three finishes in Kisumu and Nairobi will be enough to hand Paul Murunga’s charges the title, as they would garner a minimum 115 points, a tally that would not be surpassed by the chasing trio even if any of them won the remaining two legs.

-By KRU Website–