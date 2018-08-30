Sports CS Echesa to participate in Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – This year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will see the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Rashid Echesa participate when the annual race will run October 28 in the capital city.

Over 20,000 participants from across the world are expected to take part in this year’s competition that will be flagged off the Nairobi Railways Ground.

The CS who was speaking when he received his running kit for the race from the Stanchart Marathon delegation led by Local Organising Committee Chairman Peter Kiragu, called upon Kenyans to register for the Marathon which will mark 15 years since inception this year.

The initiative has raised over Sh250 Million with proceeds going towards support of the Seeing Is Believing initiative which aims to prevent curable blindness among children.

The CS reiterated the Ministry’s commitment in supporting local events that place Kenya on the global map in sports.

Registration will go on till September 30 with all registrations, individual and corporates done online via www.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon at a fee of Sh2,000. Thereafter, participants will collect their running kits from October 22 at the kit collection EXPO at KICC grounds.

Since the launch of the Seeing is Believing initiative in 2003, the Bank has raised more than Sh250 million. Among the programmes funded so far include screening of 6.2 million people, 170,000 surgical interventions, training of over 2000 health workers and upgrading of more than 10 health facilities around the country.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2018 will feature six race categories; 42km male and female, 21km male and female, 10km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km Family Fun Run race and the popular 3km CEO challenge.

The organizers have maintained last year’s route for the 2018 race. However, some minor changes will be made on the location of the race starting points at the Railway Club venue.