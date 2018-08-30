Second round of Safari Tour set for Vet Lab

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Kenyan professional golfers will this weekend descend on the Vet Lab Sports Club for the second leg of the 2018 Safari Tour Golf Series.

The series which teed off at the Nyali Golf & Country Club last weekend, is set to attract over 30 professionals, playing for the Sh1mn prize kitty.

The field will be led by Golf Park’s David Wakhu who won in Nyali alongside the likes of Dismas Indiza, Riz Charania, Eric Ooko, Greg Snow and Kopan Timbe.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Kenya Open Golf Limited chairman Peter Kanyago expressed his delight at attracting a larger number of professionals to the second leg as compared to the first.

“We are delighted to see a larger pool of players expressing their interest to play in the second leg of the Safari Tour, we are looking forward to a more competitive and exciting five days of golf here at the Vet lab sports club.”

-Series leader

Series leader David Wakhu will look to carry on his good form from Nyali where he played an impressive last round of 6-under to claim the overall title. On his part, Dismas Indiza will be out to make up for the last round slip up in Nyali which saw him finish second.

Wakhu expressed his confidence and noted that he won’t change much heading into Vet Lab, “I am confident of my preparations ahead of the second leg and look forward to a great tournament, and hopefully I can carry on my form from Nyali, into this leg.”

The tournament which starts on Sunday, 2nd September, will be preceded by a Pro-Am event on Saturday, where the professionals will be paired with amateurs for a round of golf.

The overall winner of the tournament after the four rounds of play between 2nd and 5th September, will bag around Sh180,000.

Kanyago concluded by urging golf enthusiasts and the general public to come support the local professionals as they prepare for the 2019 Kenya Open Championship.

“I want to call upon golf enthusiasts and the general public to join us at the Vet lab and support our local professionals as they step up their preparations ahead of the 2019 Kenya Open Championships.”

The professional golfers will also conduct a free golf clinic for junior golfers at the Vet Lab Sports Club.