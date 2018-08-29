Ruiru attracts 195 golfers for Mt Kenya Leisure Lodge Golf Day

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – A field of 195 golfers has been drawn to take part in the inaugural Mount Kenya Leisure Lodge Golf Day at the Ruiru Sports Club on Saturday.

This is the first time that the renowned international tourist hotel based in Naro Moru, Nyeri, is hosting a golf tournament, a fete that has attracted golfers from across the country to the expansive Par 72 course.

Golf Captain Peter Mwaura said: “It’s a big honour to host this tournament. With the course currently in excellent shape, we are expecting quite a competitive outing in the battle for the top prize.”

Home players who have recently been in good form including Chege Gacibu (handicap 27), Benson Kimani, (18), Lucy Kwendo (21), Ben Omondi (1), PN Mburu (15) and Antony Kamau (22) are expected to put up a strong defence, having won in tournaments the past three weeks.

“For us, we are keen to engage and interact with our customers and potential customers who have supported our business so far, as we grow tourism in the country. We see golf as a good avenue to achieve this,” said Peter Mbichire, the proprietor of Mount Kenya Leisure Lodge.