Simbas aim at final WCup shot in repechage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The national 15s team will kick-off their 2019 Rugby World Cup repechage campaign against Canada on November 11 before taking on Hong Kong and Germany in the round robin competition.

This is after the Kenya Simbas missed on automatic qualification occasioned by their 53-28 defeat at the hands of powerhouse Namibia in the Africa Gold Cup held August 18 away in Windhoek.

The Simbas are scheduled to resume training on Monday September 3, as they embark on their final quest to secure a 2019 Rugby World Cup berth at the Repechage competition in Marseille, France from 11th to 23rd November.

Kenya have been seeded third for this competition based on their current global ranking of 28 while Hong Kong, ranked 21st globally, are top seeds with Canada (23) seeded second and Germany (29) seeded fourth.

The other competing teams namely Canada reached this competition after failing to qualify from the Americas region, Germany fell to a playoff defeat against Samoa while Hong Kong qualified for the repechage after with playoff victory over the Cook Islands.

They will begin their repechage campaign with a clash against Canada on Sunday 11 November before playing familiar foes Hong Kong on Saturday 17 November and Germany on Friday 23 November.

Fixtures (East African Time)

Sunday 11 November 2018

Hong Kong v Germany – 4.00pm

Canada v Kenya – 6.30pm

Saturday 17 November 2018

Hong Kong v Kenya – 4.00pm

Canada v Germany – 6.30pm

Friday 23 November 2018

Kenya v Germany – 8.00pm

Hong Kong v Canada – 10.30pm