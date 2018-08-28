Kenya pulls out of hosting CECAFA due to financial constraints 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Kenya has pulled out of hosting the 2018 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup that was scheduled for December, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa announced on Tuesday.

Kenya was handed the rights to host the regional football tourney last year when it hosted a successful event where Harambee Stars beat Rwanda 2-0 to be crowned champions.

“Kenya will not be able to host the CECAFA Seniour Challenge Cup due to financial contrsints. We have asked the organizing body to get a new host,” Mwendwa declared.

